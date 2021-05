Procter & Gamble Partnership

After working with Procter & Gamble on Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World in May 2021 to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide, the pair announced a multi-year partnership between the Archewell Foundation and the company, whose portfolio includes brands such as Tide, Olay and Charmin. The collaboration will focus on “gender equality, more inclusive online spaces and resilience and impact through sport.”