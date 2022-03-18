Women’s History Month

In honor of Women’s History Month, Archewell partnered with four organizations that work to advance gender equality around the globe. The four nonprofits that received grants were Smart Works, The 19th, the National Women’s Law Center and the Center on Poverty and Inequality at Georgetown University.

“Part of Archewell Foundation’s core commitment is to build strong, compassionate, and equitable communities across the world,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement in March 2022. “Although these grants have been announced as we recognize Women’s History Month, the work they represent is relevant and vital every day of the year.”

Smart Works, a U.K.-based organization that helps women find employment with coaching tips and job interview attire, will create the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index with help from Archewell. The project will study the issues that cause women’s unemployment in the U.K. and work to find solutions to the problem.

The 19th, an independent, nonprofit newsroom that reports on gender, politics and policy, will use the grant to advance coverage of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. The NWLC will continue to fight for legislation that helps equality and further investigate the “workforce pushout” happening to women amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Center on Poverty and Inequality will put Archewell’s funding toward their Initiative on Gender Justice & Opportunity, which helps public institutions support marginalized girls.