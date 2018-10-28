The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take New Zealand! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan landed in Wellington on Sunday, October 28, for the last leg of their first international tour together.

The couple — who are expecting their first child in May 2019 — are on day 13 of the tour, but that didn’t stop Meghan from pulling out all the fashion stops, including a quick outfit change. Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were warmly welcomed on the lawns of Government House prior to the welcome ceremony.

Scroll down to see more pictures of the pair’s stop in New Zealand.