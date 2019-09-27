Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have flaunted their love all over the world! From their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in September 2017 to a tender moment after introducing their son Archie to the world, this royal couple is all about the PDA.

The twosome, who began dating after being set up on a blind date in July 2016, announced their engagement in November the following year.

“She didn’t even let me finish. She said, ‘Can I say yes? Can I say yes?’” the former military pilot shared of his proposal during a flirty engagement interview that same month. “And then were was hugs and I had the ring … I was like, ‘Can I, can I give you the ring?’ She goes, ‘Oh yes the ring.’ … It was a really nice moment, it was just the two of us and I think managed to catch her by surprise as well.”

The Suits alum, for her part, described the life-changing moment as “romantic” and “cozy.”

In May 2018, Meghan and Harry tied the knot in front 600 guests at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Almost a year to the date later, the retired actress gave birth to the pair’s first child.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the doting parents wrote on their Sussex Royal Instagram page at the time. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The husband and wife have made fans of the royal family swoon over the years with their tender moments of hand holding, kissing and simple, yet sweet, gestures toward each other.

Scroll down to take a look back at Meghan and Harry’s best PDA moments.