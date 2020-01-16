Royals Prince Harry Laughs Off Question About His Future as a Royal at 1st Public Appearance Since Stepping Down By Nicholas Hautman January 16, 2020 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock 4 1 / 4 Buckle Up The prince buttoned his suit jacket as he walked outside the palace on a windy day. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News