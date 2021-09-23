The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take New York. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint appearance since the birth of their daughter, Lili, at the One World Trade Center observatory on Thursday, September 23.

The couple arrived hand in hand for their meeting with Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday. While the 37-year-old prince opted for a classic suit and tie, Meghan, 40, wore black and navy and had her hair slicked back in a low bun. The pair waved to onlookers who welcomed them to NYC.

Harry and Meghan are on the East Coast to attend Global Citizen Live in Central Park this weekend.

“Prince Harry and Meghan will join the 24-hour global broadcast event live from the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park, to continue their urgent work with world leaders in the pursuit of global vaccine equity to end the COVID-19 pandemic for everyone, everywhere,” the festival said in a statement on Tuesday, September 21.

The twosome added, “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health, social, and economic inequality globally. The global vaccine rollout thus far further deepens these disparities, with the poorest and most marginalized populations most adversely impacted.”

Harry and Meghan’s trip to NYC comes three months after the birth of their second child, daughter Lilibet. The duo, who relocated to California in early 2020, are also parents of son Archie, 2. While the Suits alum has kept a low profile since giving birth in June, Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of late mom Princess Diana’s statue in July. The occasion marked the second time Harry saw brother Prince William following his royal exit (the younger royal also attended Prince Philip’s funeral in April), but the brothers are still on the outs, per royal expert Omid Scobie.

“The relationship between Harry and William is still very much one of distance,” Scobie told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I don’t just mean physical [distance], across the Atlantic, but they are not talking that much, and that is exactly how sources close to William have put it.”

The Finding Freedom author added on September 2 that William, 39, “has not been able to come to terms” with Harry’s decision to step back from his royal duties.

“[There are] still feelings of anger [about] the way the couple carried out their departure from their royal lives,” Scobie noted.

Still, the princes will continue to put their problems aside when it comes to big moments for Queen Elizabeth II.

“Both sides are able to put everything to one side when it comes to focusing on the bigger, more important moments — whether that is, of course, remembering the life of Prince Philip, next year’s Royal Jubilee [or] most importantly to the brothers, remembering and honoring the life and legacy of their mother,” Scobie told ET. “Unfortunately, that has not led to any sort of bigger movement.”