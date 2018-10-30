Wrapping up! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who pregnant with their first child, stepped out in New Zealand for their last day of engagements on their royal tour on Wednesday, October 31.

Meghan, 37, showed off her growing baby bump in a navy Stella McCartney dress — the same designer who made her wedding reception dress — with matching heels while attending a pōwhiri welcoming ceremony at the Te Papaiouru Marae. The 34-year-old prince looked dapper in a light gray suit. The royal parents-to-be were given traditional robes for the occasion. They also joined in on a traditional maori song inside the Tamatekapua Meeting House.

Scroll through for photos from the 16th day of the duo’s tour: