Baby on the brain! Prince Harry referenced his pregnant wife Duchess Meghan’s baby bump during their visit to New Zealand’s Abel Tasman National Park on Monday, October 29.

“From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here,” the dad-to-be, 34, told locals shortly after arriving on South Island. “We bring blessings from my grandmother, the Queen, and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place.”

Harry and Meghan (née Markle) kicked off the final day of their 16-day royal tour by meeting at Maranui Café with young students from the nearby Houghton Valley School. Next, they headed to Abel Tasman before stopping by Courtenay Creative.

See more photos below from the couple’s engagements in New Zealand on Monday!