Making Us swoon! Prince William looked dashing as ever in his army uniform while visiting Kinamba in Kenya on Sunday, September 30.

The Duke of Cambridge, 36, spent time with a local soccer team as he wrapped up his weeklong African tour and presented them with Britain’s Aston Villa football club T-shirts. During the outing, the royal, who also serves as president of Britain’s Football Association, greeted a player also named Prince William.

“William meets Prince William — The Duke of Cambridge met his namesake at Kinamba, before presenting him with an @AVFCOfficial shirt #PartOfThePride,” Kensington Palace tweeted on Sunday.

