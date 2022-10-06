A royal tipple! Prince William and Princess Kate engaged in some friendly competition during their visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, faced off while mixing cocktails in Belfast on Thursday, October 6. The pair shared a video of their mini battle via Twitter, adding the caption, “Who did it better?”

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife competed to see who could make a drink the fastest while visiting Trademarket, which is an outdoor space that hosts local food and drink vendors. After they finished mixing their beverages, the couple shared a toast before taking sips of their new creations.

The former military pilot and the Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to Northern Ireland marks their first official visit to the country as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The duo inherited the titles following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death last month at age 96.

While the twosome’s visit to Trademark was seemingly a success, Kate experienced a tense moment on Thursday when a heckler shouted at her as she shook hands with bystanders outside Carrickfergus Castle.

“Nice to meet you, but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country,” said one woman as she met the princess. When Kate stepped away to greet other residents, the woman added, “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

The duchess ignored the comments, continuing her walkabout with William, whose back was turned while the woman was speaking.

Thursday’s incident wasn’t the first time the duo have faced backlash during their royal visits. Earlier this year, the couple canceled a planned stop on their Caribbean tour amid protests about England’s colonialist history. The Cambridges were set to visit a sustainable cocoa farm as their first stop in Belize, but plans were changed shortly before their arrival.

“We can confirm that due to sensitive issues involving the community in Indian Creek, the visit has been moved to a different location,” the palace said in a statement in March. “Further details will be provided in due course.”

During a visit to Jamaica days later, William reflected on the British royal family’s “abhorrent” past while attending a dinner with diplomats. “The appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history,” he said, expressing his “profound sorrow” over the slave trade.

After the controversial visit, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair were “overwhelmed with remorse” about the trip. “It was certainly more challenging than expected given the protests,” the source explained. “They obviously know the history, but being there during the protests was a real eye-opener.”

