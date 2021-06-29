Ship Shape

William, known in Scotland as the Earl of Strathearn, visited a shipyard to check out construction on the HMS Glasgow. In a speech, the prince said that his wife, Duchess Kate, will be a sponsor of the ship — a job given to her by the queen. The appointment means that the duchess will have a “strong and enduring personal connection to the vessel and her crew, often supporting milestones, events and deployments,” according to Kensington Palace. “I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course,” William added in his remarks.