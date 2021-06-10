Never forgotten. Prince Charles, Prince William and more members of the royal family paid tribute to the late Prince Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday on Thursday, June 10.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at the age of 99. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” a statement released by the family at the time said. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip and Queen Elizabeth II married in November 1947 and shared four children: Charles, 72, Princess Anne, 70, Prince Andrew, 61, and Prince Edward, 57. The duke had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren at the time of his death.

The family gathered at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for Philip’s funeral in April. Charles, William, Prince Harry and others walked behind the casket for the procession before joining the queen, Duchess Kate, Duchess Camilla and the rest of the family inside for the service, which was kept small due to coronavirus protocols.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, was among those who publicly paid tribute to Philip after his death. “I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” he wrote via Instagram in April. “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

William added: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Ahead of Philip’s birthday, the queen, 95, received a rose named for her late husband. The bloom was planted in the gardens at Windsor Castle.

“For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund,” a Thursday post on the royal family’s Instagram account read. “The Fund will give a million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award. Each rose purchased will help establish new DofE centres, deepen existing support, and train thousands more Leaders and volunteers.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how the royal family honored Philip on what would have been his 100th birthday.