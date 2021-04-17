Coming together for their grandfather. Prince Harry and Prince William were among the royal family members chosen to walk behind Prince Philip‘s casket on Saturday, April 17, as the family exited Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral.

William, 38, and Harry, 36, were joined by cousin Peter Phillips — Princess Anne and Mark Phillips’ son — as well as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s four children, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Anne. Together, the group headed to St George’s Chapel. Following the service, the brothers were spotted chatting.

Ahead of the service, Buckingham Palace announced that Peter, 43, would walk next to William while Harry followed behind them with David Armstrong-Jones — Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones’ son — beside him.

Shortly after the announcement, the palace shut down any speculation that the placement of the brothers in the procession had to do with their tension.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal,” they said in a statement on Thursday, April 15. “This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke.”

Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, two months before his 100th birthday. Shortly after his death, Us confirmed that the Duke of Sussex arrived in the U.K. for the first time since moving to Los Angeles in March 2020 following his and wife Meghan Markle‘s decision to step away from their royal duties.

During a tell-all interview last month, Harry revealed that he and William are taking “space” from each other.

“I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we are on different paths,” the former Army captain said at the time. “The relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully.”

During the sit-down, he also said he felt his brother and father were “trapped” in their roles — something William was not happy about. The siblings spoke following the interview and it “didn’t end well,” a source later told Us.

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head,” the insider said. “He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.”