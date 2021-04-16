The Royal Family’s Sweetest Quotes About ‘Legend’ Prince Philip

Beloved by the whole family. Many of Prince Philip’s closest relatives publicly shared their appreciation for him over the years, and each time, they only had wonderful things to say.

Prince Harry and Prince William, for example, spoke of their grandfather’s love for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and praised their marriage for its longevity and heart. “Regardless of whether my grandfather seems to be doing his own thing, sort of wandering off like a fish down the river, the fact that he’s there — personally, I don’t think that she could do it without him, especially when they’re both at this age,” the Duke of Sussex, 36, said in 2012, referring to the queen’s royal duties.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 on April 9 following heart surgery and a month-long hospital stay earlier in the year. After the palace announced his death, tributes poured in from various members of the royal family.

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family,” William, 38, said in a statement on Monday, April 12. “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

His brother also shared fond memories of Philip, calling him a “legend of banter” who was “cheeky” all the way through the end of his life. “My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour,” the prince said in a statement. “He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next. He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa.”

The royals are not known for effusive displays of emotion, but even before Philip’s death, his children and grandchildren took time to praise the man that they considered to be a pillar of the family. Keep scrolling to read more of their most loving quotes about the late duke.