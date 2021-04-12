Saying goodbye — and thank you — to his grandfather. Prince Harry released a lengthy statement on Monday, April 12, paying tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday, April 9, at age 99.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next,” the Duke of Sussex, 36, wrote in a statement obtained by Us Weekly. “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”

Harry, who returned for the U.K. for the first time in over a year for the funeral, then complimented the veteran for his relationship with Queen Elizabeth II.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it,'” Harry continued. “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered — by the nation and the world.”

At the end of his statement, he mentioned his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, and their 23-month-old son, Archie.

“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts,” Harry wrote. The statement concluded with, “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Royal Marines’ motto, meaning, “By Sea, By Land.”

Us confirmed on Monday, April 12, that Harry returned to London from California, where he will follow COVID-19 protocols so that he’s able to attend the funeral, set for Saturday, April 17.

Markle, 39, remains in California, as doctors recommended that the former actress “rest” in the final months of her pregnancy.

In February, the Sussexes revealed they are expecting their second child, a girl, after suffering a miscarriage last summer. The duo, who stepped back from their royal duties in March 2020, have not been across the pond since their exit.

Following Philip’s death, a source told Us exclusively that Harry “feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person.”