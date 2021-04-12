Home is where the heart is. Following the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip, Prince Harry returned home for the first time since stepping back from his royal duties in 2020, Us Weekly confirms. He is currently quarantining at Frogmore Cottage and following COVID-19 protocals.

Although pregnant Meghan Markle “made every effort” to travel alongside Harry, a source tells Us, “she did not receive medical clearance from her physician.”

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Philip, 99, on Friday, April 9, less than one month after he returned home from the hospital where he underwent heart surgery.

Following his death, a source told Us exclusively that Harry, 36, was feeling “guilty” that he didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to his grandfather in person. It was important for the Duke of Sussex to “return home to honor his grandfather, who he had a close bond with,” the insider added.

Earlier on Friday, the prince and his wife shared a statement on their website, which read, “In loving memory of His Royal Highness. The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed.”

Queen Elizabeth II alerted her children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, of their father’s death on Friday morning before also calling grandsons Prince William and Harry. The sons of Charles, 72, were “devastated” by the news. Despite Philip’s ongoing health battle, the “loss was still a surprise,” the second source said.

Harry and Meghan, 39, who are currently expecting baby No. 2, chose to step away from their royal duties in early 2020, leaving the U.K. in March 2020 to relocate to California. They opened up about their exit in a recent interview with CBS, claiming that they experienced racism during their time living in the palace and alleging that there were questions about how dark their now-23-month-old son Archie’s skin would be.

Following the interview, an insider told Us exclusively that the queen, 94, and the rest of the royal family were not filling Philip in on the drama after his return from the hospital on March 16 — just nine days after the bombshell interview aired.

“He obviously knows about Harry and Meghan’s interview, but the queen, Charles and William are trying to avoid overwhelming him with their problems so are keeping their conversations with him about the aftermath light,” the source said at the time.

Two days after the interview aired, the monarch said that the family is “saddened” to hear about “how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan” in a statement.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the queen’s statement continued. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”