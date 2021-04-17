Duchess Kate is paying tribute to more than just Prince Philip on Saturday, April 17. Royal watchers were quick to spot Queen Elizabeth II’s pearl necklace on Prince William’s wife as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted on their way to Windsor for the funeral.

Wearing a black dress and matching veiled fascinator, the 39-year-old duchess sported the 94-year-old monarch’s pearl choker, a piece of jewelry she previously lent to the late Princess Diana for a state banquet in the Netherlands in 1982. Kate’s matching pearl dropped earrings also belong to the queen. William, 38, for his part, was sitting next to his wife in a black suit as they left their Kensington Palace home on Saturday. The couple also wore matching black masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate are among the 30 members of the royal family set to attend Philip’s services. Prince Charles, one of his four children, was seen arriving in Windsor on Saturday. Duchess Camilla, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are also set to attend. Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, April 15, that while both William and Prince Harry will be part of Philip’s procession to St George’s Chapel, their cousin Peter Phillips will be placed between them.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement amid the brothers’ rift. “This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke.”

The palace also confirmed that no one in the family will be wearing their military uniforms. The decision made headlines as Harry, 36, was stripped of his military titles in February following his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to permanently leave their royal duties.

“The congregation will wear masks for the service,” the palace said. “Members of the royal family will be wearing Morning Coat with medals or Day Dress.”

Will Harry arrived in the U.K. shortly after Philip’s passing on April 9, Meghan, 39, stayed in California as she prepares to welcome their baby girl.

“She can’t go on doctor’s orders,” an insider told Us of the Suits alum, who shares son Archie, 23, months, with Harry. “She is too far along to fly and it’s recommended she rest in the final months.”

