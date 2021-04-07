On thin ice. Prince William and Prince Harry‘s already strained relationship took a turn following the 36-year-old’s bombshell CBS interview in March, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well,” the insider says of the brothers, who “haven’t seen each other for over a year” since Harry’s initial step back from the royal family with wife Meghan Markle.

In March 2020, Harry and the Suits alum, 39, settled down in Los Angeles with their son, Archie, now 22 months. The family of three later relocated to the quieter Montecito neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California. As he’s watched his younger brother adjust to his new lifestyle from across the pond, the Duke of Cambridge, 38, hasn’t been pleased.

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head,” the source adds. “He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a big splash last month after their revealing CBS sit-down aired on March 7, weeks after it was confirmed that they would not return as working royals. Harry and Meghan — who is currently pregnant with their second child — further detailed their decision to exit their senior roles, claiming that the rest of the royal family didn’t have their backs. The couple also outlined instances of racism toward Meghan from the British press, comparing the treatment she received to the stories written about William’s wife, Duchess Kate.

“Rude and racist are not the same,” Meghan asserted. “And equally, you’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know some things are not true. And that didn’t happen for us.”

Harry, for his part, came forward with some jaw-dropping claims of his own. “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” the former military pilot said of his royal upbringing. “My father [Prince Charles] and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

The brothers, whose tense relationship has been the subject of intrigue over the last few years, are set to reunite this summer for the unveiling of a statue dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana. While “William is insisting” to see Harry before the special event, the source tells Us that the Archewell cofounder “is refusing to meet up” and “won’t be bossed around.”

The insider adds, “If Harry acts out on the day or even worse, doesn’t show up, William will never, ever forgive him.”

