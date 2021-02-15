The more, the merrier! Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can’t wait for their second child to arrive.

The couple “are ecstatic about the pregnancy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re super excited that [their son], Archie, is going to have a sibling. They’ve always wanted two children. It’s a dream come true.”

The insider adds that the Suits alum, 39, is “feeling great,” noting that she and the former military pilot, 36, have “already started designing the nursery.”

The pair announced the Los Angeles native’s pregnancy news via a spokesperson in a Sunday, February 14, statement, reading, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

In the accompanying black-and-white photo, the former actress rested her head in her husband’s lap while touching her budding belly.

Markle and Harry became parents in May 2019 when they welcomed Archie, now 21 months, one year after their wedding. In November 2020, the Deal or No Deal alum opened up about suffering a miscarriage in an op-ed for The New York Times.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few,” she wrote at the time. “We have learned that when people ask how any of us are doing, and when they really listen to the answer, with an open heart and mind, the load of grief often becomes lighter — for all of us.”

Markle added, “In being invited to share our pain, together we take the first steps toward healing.”

She and the prince are expecting baby No. 2 “at the end of spring,” a source exclusively told Us after news broke on Sunday.

Harry finds fatherhood to be “the best feeling in the world … and can’t wait to do it all over again,” the insider said. “Harry is delighted. He loves being a father and his friends say he has been beaming with pride when they shared the news with [friends].”

The England native proposed to Markle in November 2017 after one year of dating. The couple announced their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. They moved to Canada that same month, later relocating to Los Angeles. In August 2020, news broke that they had purchased a home in Montecito, California.

With reporting by Natalie Posner