No. 1 cheerleader! Prince William showed off his sporty side while attending the Carabao Cup Final in London on Sunday, March 1.

He may be royal, but when it comes to soccer, the Duke of Cambridge, 37, is just another fan. As his team, Aston Villa faced off against Manchester City on Sunday, William was there to watch it all unfold.

The future king of England was spotted in a box in the stands during the big game, screaming with all his might at Wembley Stadium, despite Manchester City beating Aston Villa 2 to 1.

William jumped up and down, threw his fists in the air with excitement and had a big smile on his face, as shown in a series of photographs from the event — after his team scored their one and only goal.

Before kickoff, William stopped by the team’s locker room to show his support, according to Villa coach Dean Smith.

“He came to wish us well and we are thankful for that,” Smith told Football Daily. “He just came in and told the players about the history of the football club and why he was a supporter.”

Even though the team didn’t take home the trophy on Sunday, William has proven time and again that he is a faithful follower of the club.

In October 2019, William brought his eldest son, Prince George, and wife Duchess Kate to a match where the team was victorious.

“A fantastic performance from Aston Villa @AVFCofficial at Norwich today! 👏⚽,” Kensington Royal’s official Instagram page wrote alongside a video of George, 6, at the time rooting on his dad’s no. 1 team.

William’s soccer outing came one day prior to Buckingham Palace confirming that he and his brother, Prince Harry, as well as their wives, Kate, 38, and Meghan Markle, would be reuniting on March 9 with their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

