Out on the town! Prince William is gearing up to serve as best man at brother Prince Harry’s May 19 nuptials. However, the Duke of Cambridge still has important duties to fulfill before the special day.

William, 35, stepped out in London on Tuesday, May 15, to honor the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed 71 lives in June 2017.

The royal joined the crew of BBC’s DIY SOS, a show that takes on construction projects benefiting people and communities in need. Their latest venture is building a community center and new boxing club in place of those destroyed in the fire, which affected a 24-story public housing block in west London.

William’s charitable endeavor comes amid a stressful time for his soon-to-be sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. The Suits alum’s father, Thomas Markle, made headlines on Monday, May 14, when he told TMZ that he would not be attending the royal wedding after suffering a heart attack the week before.

News of the lighting director’s health came one day after the Daily Mail published seemingly staged photos of him reading a news story about Meghan and Harry. Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, revealed during a Good Morning Britain appearance on Tuesday that the photos were her idea and “done with the good intention to make the British royal family look good — and also himself — because the media were so unfairly portraying him in a negative light.” However, a source told Us that Meghan has been “disturbed” by the photo scandal and wasn’t surprised “at all” by Samantha’s involvement.

But Thomas may have had a change of heart. The Mexico resident told TMZ on Tuesday that he is in the hospital recovering and now hopes to travel to England for the nuptials.

