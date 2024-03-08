Your account
Celebrity News

Princess Diana’s Family Guide: Meet Her 3 Siblings, Sons Prince William and Prince Harry, More

Princess Diana’s legacy continues to live on with her family.

The late royal was the youngest daughter of John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd. Diana grew up with two older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and a younger brother, Charles Spencer. Before Diana was born, her parents also welcomed a son named John Spencer in 1960. However, he tragically died hours after his birth.

Diana’s parents called it quits in 1969 and her father received custody of her and her siblings. Charles shared that he and Diana grew close following their parents split as their older sisters were away at school during the tough time.

“Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it,” Charles told The Sunday Times in 2020. “Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn’t cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn’t do it. She was in love with someone else — infatuated, really.”

While Diana and Charles were close, she did also have a good relationship with her sisters. Sarah briefly dated King Charles III before she ultimately introduced him to Diana.

Diana and the monarch tied the knot in 1981 and welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry in June 1982 and September 1984, respectively. The couple divorced in 1996 and Diana died in a car accident in Paris the following year.

Keep scrolling to meet Diana’s brood:

