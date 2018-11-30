From beauty competitions to red carpets, Priyanka Chopra has been showing off her unique style all around the world for decades.

Whether she’s wearing a traditional Indian sari or a ballgown, Stylish approves of the Quantico star’s fun and flirty fashion. From bursting onto the scene in 2000 as an 18-yaer-old Miss World in a high-neck kind of look o the sweet pastel outfit she wore to Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, her style vibe has changed throughout the years as she’s become a red carpet queen wearing designers like Ralph Lauren and Balmain. While her look has morphed, she’s always kept up her love of edgy cuts and bold color.

Scroll down to revisit her best fashion moments through the years and see how her style has changed!