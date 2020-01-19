Sticking to her routine. Queen Elizabeth II was spotted for the first time since announcing the details of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan‘s exit from the royal family.

The steadfast monarch, 93, attended Sunday Service at St Mary the Virgin Church in Norfolk, England, on Sunday, January 19. She posed for photos and smiled at the crowd in a gray houndstooth coat and gray hat.

The queen was accompanied by her embattled son, Prince Andrew, who was forced to suspend his royal duties in November 2019 following a BBC interview about his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The queen’s church outing came just one day after she showed public support for Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, amid their decision to step down from senior royal duties.

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the monarch said in statement on Saturday, January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of the family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

She added, “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Buckingham Palace detailed the logistics of the couple’s transition, which included losing their His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness titles and completely stepping down as working members of the royal family, in a follow-up statement on Saturday.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the palace’s statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”

The statement concluded, “Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

Harry and Meghan, who are establishing homes in both the U.K. and North America, will still be allowed to attend some royal engagements, such as Trooping the Colour. The couple’s new roles within the monarchy will take effect in the spring of 2020, with the option to be reviewed the following year.

