December 2016

Near the end of 2016, both Elizabeth and her late husband, Prince Philip, had canceled several appearances as they recovered from a cold and flu at the same time. “She also said it was a particularly grisly mixture of cold and flu which had been going around, lots of people have had it,” Lady Williams of Crosby told the Mirror in February 2013 after chatting with the queen at the Order of Companions of Honour service.