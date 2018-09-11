Gone but never forgotten. Rachel Uchitel opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her late fiance Andy O’Grady, who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The 43-year-old became the face of tragedy when she was featured on a 2011 cover of the New York Post holding a picture of investment banker O’Grady.

“That photo of me was taken because I had gone out to a bunch of hospitals to see if his name was on a list. It was the only way to find out if he was alive,” she tells Us. “I remember leaving the TV on [in] my apartment to feel less alone. It was on for a month. I never turned it off.”

Eventually, reality set in and Uchitel realized that she would never see her 32-year-old fiancé again. “I planned a memorial at the end of September … at the boathouse in Central Park where he proposed to me,” she recalls to Us. “So many of his friends and family were a part of it and shared their favorite memories.”

Uchitel received confirmation around New Year’s Eve that O’Grady’s body had been found.

Read more of Uchitel’s story below.