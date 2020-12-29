Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

April 2013

Witherspoon made headlines in April 2013 after she was arrested for a count of disorderly conduct for interfering with police as Toth was booked for a DUI.

“I clearly had one drink too many and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behavior.”

A source told Us at the time, “Ryan doesn’t care what she does. It’s about the kids.”

Toth was sentenced to community service, one year of probation and an alcohol education program after pleading guilty, while Witherspoon pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a fine.