Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

October 2006

Witherspoon and Phillippe announced their separation in October 2006 after seven years of marriage amid reports of his relationship with Cornish.

“We are saddened to announce that Reese and Ryan have decided to formally separate,” a rep for the duo said at the time. “They remain committed to their family and we ask that you please respect their privacy and the safety of their children at this time.”

The actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, that November.