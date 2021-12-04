July 2012

The “Red” singer was seen spending time with Conor in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, throughout the month, shortly after she sparked romance speculation with his cousin Schwarzenegger over the 4th of July.

Swift and Schwarzenegger were briefly linked when they were photographed along with some of his family members on the holiday.

Things between Swift and Conor heated up in late July as they were seen walking on the beach and playing on a trampoline, according to an eyewitness. “Conor put his arm around Taylor and they kissed behind the boat shed,” the source told Us of the pair’s July 28 activities.