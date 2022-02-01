September 2001

Bill and Jennifer met at a September 2001 wedding and were serious from the get-go. “My husband never proposed to me!” she revealed via Instagram in September 2019. “We met at my [brother-in-law’s] wedding in LA the Sunday before Labor Day 2001 and on our second date (after talking on the phone for six weeks) he simply said to me, ‘You know you’re going to be my wife, right?’ And I was so smitten I immediately said yes and the following week he was introducing me as his fiancée to everybody.”