A hole-in-one type of love! Rickie Fowler slid into now-wife Allison Stokke’s DMs before they started dating.

“I reached out to her on social media. It seemed like she was the kind of person that would fit with who I am,” the professional golfer told Rocket Mortgage in an April 2019 YouTube interview. “[She’s] very genuine, obviously beautiful and someone that I felt would be fun to be around.”

Fowler, long known in golf circles for his single status, debuted his romance with the former gymnast via Instagram in April 2017 after they were spotted together at the Moto GP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.

“I won!” the professional athlete captioned his social media snap, in which the twosome were all smiles in front of a step-and-repeat from the event.

Stokke, for her part, posted a selfie of the pair from their seats. “We tied?” she wrote at the time.

After one year of dating, the California native popped the question ahead of the annual U.S. Open golf tournament.

“Rickie, Justin Thomas, and I flew up to Southampton, [New York] a few days early for the U.S. Open,” Stokke recalled to Vogue in October 2019 of her love’s proposal. “At the end of the day, we were the only people on one of the beaches, and Rickie asked Justin to take a picture of us. After a couple of photos, I looked over and Rickie was down on one knee with a big smile on his face.”

The couple was interested in a destination wedding, opting to tie the knot in front of only 48 guests in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I’ve always looked forward to that moment walking down the aisle,” the pole vaulter gushed to Vogue of their October 2019 nuptials. “It was pretty incredible to see him out there smiling and all of our close friends and family looking back. … It was an amazing night!”

The fitness model, who quickly became a staple at her husband’s competitions, announced in June 2021 that she was pregnant with their first child.

“Coming in November… @rickiefowler might find himself a little outnumbered,” Stokke wrote via Instagram that June, teasing they were expecting a baby girl.

Fowler was equally excited about their growing family. “I was excited. She was excited, obviously,” he gushed to PGATour.com at the time. “I was kind of waiting to be able to share with people, and then that’s kind of when it starts to become real. So we’ve been able to share it with friends and family a little earlier and then started to share with more people and now everyone knows.”

He continued: “It’s at that point where it’s pretty cool and pretty special. I think a lot of it early on was just making sure things were going smoothly, making sure Allison was healthy, feeling good, making sure the baby was healthy. We’re all good in that department.”

Their daughter, Maya, was born in November 2021 — just in time for Thanksgiving.

Scroll below for Fowler and Stokke’s complete relationship timeline: