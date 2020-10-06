In loving memory. Celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of Van Halen cofounder Eddie Van Halen, who died at age 65 on Tuesday, October 6, after a long battle with throat cancer.

The rock legend’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed his passing, writing, “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.”

Wolfgang, 29, who joined his father’s band in 2006 as the bassist, added: “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever recover from this loss. I love you so much pop.”

Valerie Bertinelli, who was married to the guitarist from 1981 to 2007 — and shares Wolfgang with the late rocker — commented on her son’s post with 20 broken heart emojis.

The Netherlands native, who founded Van Halen in 1972, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in January 2007. He married Janie Liszewski two years later. The songwriter revealed his throat cancer diagnosis in 2019, nearly two decades after having part of his tongue removed due to a battle with tongue cancer.

Following his passing, Dane Cook sent Wolfgang and his family his condolences via Twitter.

“Your father had such a huge influence on the world man,” Cook, 48, wrote in response to the heartbreaking announcement. “I know you and he heard this a zillion times but as a kid his level of dedication to being a master craftsman made me think I could do something with my life too. I can’t thank your dad enough for the inspiration.”

The Good Luck Chuck actor continued: “I will be playing your fathers music all day today and reminiscing of all the amazing memories #VanHalen brought to my life. Condolences to your family and the family of fellow fans.”

Star Trek’s George Takei honored the late star, tweeting, “Rock and roll lost a great man today. Eddie Van Halen, your guitar was legendary, and your music will live on forever.”

Scroll down to see what other celebrities had to say about the iconic rock star’s death.