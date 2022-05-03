A lasting love! Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale have yet to tie the knot, but their romance is still burning strong.

The duo began dating in 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Rocco, four years later. “You know, I didn’t do anything … and I’m so tired,” the Vinyl actor joked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February 2016. “I think I’ve gained 28 pounds since Monday.”

Along with sharing parenting duties, Byrne and the New Jersey native have worked together multiple times throughout their romance, from 2014’s Annie and Adult Beginners to 2015’s Spy. “Making a film is an intense experience,” the actress told Who magazine months before giving birth to her eldest son. “To experience it with your boyfriend is quite fun.”

Baby No. 2 joined the brood in November 2017 — and Rocco wasn’t exactly thrilled with the idea of having a little brother. “It’s pretty hectic. It’s funny that the little guy is a lot more aggressive than the big guy,” the Bridesmaids star teased on Live With Kelly and Ryan the following August. “[Rafael] just goes in for the tackle and loves to pin [Rocco] down. … There was a bit of an adjustment at first.”

Byrne added, “Rocco, he didn’t quite get having the brother and he would wake up in the morning and go, ‘No Rafa, no Rafa.’ It’s quite a trauma on them, I think, the first few months. It toughens them up, right?”

While their family has continued to grow, the pair have put marriage on the backburner. “I keep going, ‘Let’s get around to it, let’s do it.’ And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there’s another baby,” the Neighbors star told the Sydney Morning Herald in July 2021. “It was kind of like that for us.”

She continued at the time, “I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it’s an important thing, and I respect that totally. I guess for us it’s just been, we didn’t do it, we’ll do it, then — no! Pandemic.”

Byrne’s comments raised eyebrows, but Cannavale wasn’t fazed. “I don’t know why people care. Why do people give a s–t,” the Irishman actor told InStyle after his partner made headlines. “The only people that should care are her parents and my parents. You know what I mean? They don’t care, so why would anyone else care?”

Scroll down for a look back at Byrne and Cannavale’s unconventional romance: