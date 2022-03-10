Top 5

Stories

Legal

Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Samantha Markle Sues Over Tell-All Claims: Everything to Know About the Lawsuit

By
Will Meghan Markle Return to the UK After Royal Exit 2
Meghan Markle Shutterstock
4
4 / 4
podcast

Next Steps

According to the court docs, Samantha sued for “actual damages in the form of lost employment, lost income from sales of her autobiography, emotional and mental distress, including anxiety and fear due to the threatening and violent emails and messages she receives regularly, and harm to her reputation and credibility.” 

Samantha is seeking damages “in excess of $75,000.00.”

The summons, which was filed on March 4, 2022, also stated that Meghan had 21 days to answer the complaint.  

Back to top