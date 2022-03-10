Next Steps

According to the court docs, Samantha sued for “actual damages in the form of lost employment, lost income from sales of her autobiography, emotional and mental distress, including anxiety and fear due to the threatening and violent emails and messages she receives regularly, and harm to her reputation and credibility.”

Samantha is seeking damages “in excess of $75,000.00.”

The summons, which was filed on March 4, 2022, also stated that Meghan had 21 days to answer the complaint.