Not exactly a tell-all! Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has a few things to clear up before the release of her book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

“Contrary to troll gossip and aggregate news rumors, my book has never been designed to attack my sister,” the author, 56, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s relatable. There’s a lot to learn — the good, the bad and the ugly. I’ve been very forthcoming that I was never writing a hardbound tabloid. I said that two years ago, but nobody wanted to believe it.”

Samantha, who admits she is worried about “possible leaks” before the February 1 publication date, hopes that people read her book with an open mind.

“Reviews will be out there in advance, and people will read it subjectively anyway and screw it in terms of whatever they are looking for. That’s just the nature of people,” she tells Us. “I was a psych major and I really am a counselor with two master’s degrees, so in terms of the psychology of individuals and groups, I understand what people will make up, but in many ways I feel that there is something for everyone in it.”

The Florida resident promises that she did not write the book “to put garbage into the universe, because there’s already enough of that,” but instead describes it as a page-turner.

“It’s not at all boring,” she says. “I’ve already had a couple of people say that it’s a good read, and they are credible, so I will put their reviews on the back cover of the book. … People have to read it to see for themselves because everything they’ve heard is hearsay, and there’s only one way to find out.”

Samantha announced her plans to write a book after Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017. The following year, she said she would release it in two parts.

The half-sisters have been estranged for years. Their drama played out in the public eye in May 2018 after Samantha admittedly encouraged their father, Thomas Markle, to stage paparazzi photos less than one week before the Suits alum married Harry, 36. Neither Thomas, 76, nor Samantha attended the royal wedding. The Duke of Sussex’s father, Prince Charles, walked his daughter-in-law down the aisle instead.

The retired lighting director, who was married to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, from 1979 to 1987, recently told Us that he is “very pleased that [Samantha has] accomplished this book.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper