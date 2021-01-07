At least one member of the Markle family is excited for Samantha Markle’s upcoming book, The Diary Of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1.

“I’m just very pleased that she’s accomplished this book,” Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, exclusively tells Us Weekly about the upcoming title, which is set to be released on January 17. “Let’s let her talk to you about the book.”

Meghan’s half-sister announced her plans to write a book after the Suits alum got engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017. Samantha confirmed in December 2018 that she was splitting her tell-all into two parts.

“I couldn’t help but let it slip!” she tweeted at the time. “There are actually two books coming out!”

The Diary Of Princess Pushy‘s Sister Part 1 is 330 pages and claims to expose “hidden truths” about the family.

“Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels,” the official book description reads. “Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.”

Meghan and Samantha, who have different mothers, have been estranged for years. Not long after Meghan and Harry wed in May 2018, Samantha was spotted at Kensington Palace, attempting to give the guards a letter to the duchess.

“Samantha was with one other gentleman who was pushing her chair for her,“ an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time. “They handed the security guard the letter and left and were there for about two minutes.”

Meghan, who shares 20-month-old son Archie with Harry, rarely speaks publicly about her family. After Thomas was caught staging photos with the paparazzi ahead of her nuptials, she released a statement confirming he would no longer be attending, adding, “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.” (The retired TV lighting director also claimed he had a heart attack at the time of the scandal.)

According to the 2020 book Finding Freedom, Meghan was embarrassed by the controversy, but didn’t want to lose her father.

“As much as she was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and was willing to move on,” a close friend of Meghan said in royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book. “Plus, she was worried about him; she honestly wasn’t sure if he was actually okay. His behavior was bizarre.”

In the end, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was the only person from her side of the family in attendance at the nuptials.

Following the wedding drama, Thomas has since slammed Meghan for her and Harry’s decision to step back from the royal family in January 2020.

“I’m very upset with Meghan and Harry right now,” Thomas told TMZ. “I don’t think they have a right to use the word ‘royal.’ I don’t think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they’re talking to her. I think it’s an insult to the queen and to the British people.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper