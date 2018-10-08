Samantha Markle’s trip to Kensington Palace didn’t go as planned. More details are emerging one day after Duchess Meghan’s half-sister was turned away by security when she arrived at the palace.

“Samantha was with one other gentleman who was pushing her chair for her. They pulled up to the Kensington Palace Gardens gate, “ an onlooker told Us Weekly of her short-lived trip. “They handed the security guard the letter and left, and were there for about two minutes.”

The onlooker adds that Markle, 53, will “be lucky if that letter even made it past that gate.”

Markle didn’t arrive to the correct entrance, either. She instead waited outside the Kensington Palace Gardens gate, which was located further away from Duchess Meghan.

Following her attempt to gain entry, she was spotted holding life-size cardboard masks of Prince Harry and Meghan outside the popular tourist spot.

Markle most recently issued a public apology to Meghan in hopes to mend their relationship.

“There is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to,” Markle said during a U.K. talk show interview earlier this month. “I think everybody [in our family] was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding, but I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included. We all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve and the hurt feelings wouldn’t have snowballed.”

The newly minted royal’s estranged sister is not the only one who has caused drama for Meghan since her engagement to Harry, 34. Days prior to the royal wedding in May, her father, Thomas Markle, made headlines for staging paparazzi photos, a scandal that Samantha later took blame for.

“It was done with good intention to make the British royal family look good — and also himself — because the media were so unfairly portraying him in a negative light,” she said during an interview at the time. “That doesn’t make anyone look good. … I think he had the right to defend himself.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!