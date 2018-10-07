Not so fast! Duchess Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, was reportedly denied entry into Kensington Palace by security when she showed up uninvited on Saturday, October 6.

Markle, 53, was spotted arriving at the guardhouse of the London home of Meghan, 37, and her husband, Prince Harry, wearing sunglasses while being pushed in a wheelchair, in photos obtained by The Mirror.

According to the outlet, after guards turned her away, Markle, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, appeared to hand over a letter in a while envelope to an uniformed man standing at the gates. She was also seen in other photos holding life-size cardboard masks of the royal couple’s faces.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged sister has made headlines multiple times over the past year for bashing the newly minted royal. Her attempted outing to see Meghan comes on the heels of a public apology she issued during an interview on the U.K. talk show Jeremy Vine earlier this month.

“There is so much water under the bridge and so much has spun out of control that was never intended to,” Markle said of her past comments. “I think everybody [in our family] was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding, but I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included. We all just agreed to move forward with positive resolve and the hurt feelings wouldn’t have snowballed.”

Markle then continued with a direct message to the former Suits star. “Believe it or not, it doesn’t mean that we love you any less,” she explained. “I just think that families can be this way when there’s confusion and when people are hurt. So moving forward, I apologize and I wish things could be different.”

Markle — who has not seen or spoken to Meghan in years — also revealed in the interview that she had shown up to Buckingham Palace the day prior, but kept her distance and waited outside.

Following Meghan’s wedding to the Duke of Sussex, 34, in May, Markle has described the Deal or No Deal alum in various TV interviews as “Cruella de Vil” and the “Duch-ass.”

Markle isn’t the only member of the family who has caused drama for the former actress. Days before the royal wedding, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, was caught staging paparazzi photos. (He later underwent heart surgery and did not attend his daughter’s nuptials.)

A source told Us Weekly in August that “Meghan is absolutely broken by the drama with her father.”

The insider added: “There’s no way she can have a relationship with him or even reach out to him to stop him from speaking. She knows he’ll record the conversation and sell it. She has high anxiety wondering if this will go on forever.”

