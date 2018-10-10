Since Duchess Meghan’s romance with Prince Harry began in 2016, she has been on the receiving end of personal betrayals and public attacks from her estranged family members. The former actress reached her breaking point when her half-sister, Samantha Markle, showed up unannounced at Kensington Palace on Saturday, October 6.

“Meghan is really anxious about Samantha being in London,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She knows these tactics won’t stop. It’s sad that this will continue — and it’s making Meghan very uneasy.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, is also frustrated with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., who has lashed out at her and the royal family in a series of interviews. Even with husband Harry’s support, Meghan continues to feel “worried,” the source adds.

