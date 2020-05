August 2013

“I love Matthew Broderick. Call me crazy, but I love him,” the Sex and the City alum said in the September 2013 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. “We can only be in the marriage we are. We’re very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he’s the father of my children, and it’s because of him that there’s this whole other world that I love.”