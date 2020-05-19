December 2011

During an interview with The Telegraph, the Hocus Pocus actress admitted that her marriage hasn’t always been easy. “We’ve been together for 20 years and you have good days, you have decent days, and you have bad days. That’s a marriage,” she told the outlet. “That’s a relationship. That’s a friendship, even — relationships outside the marriage run the same course.”

Parker continued: “If you’re in it for the long haul and you want meaningful relationships, you are going to go through lots of different periods.”