November 2020

Broderick called Parker his “best friend” when asked about the key to their successful marriage on SiriusXM’s “Quarantined with Bruce” at the time. “I don’t know the secret [to marriage] at all, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing,” he said.

The actor also praised his “talented” wife’s acting abilities in their play, Plaza Suite. “And I had never acted with her onstage and had never really acted with her at all,” he explained. “And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and what a great actor she is. But, she just, she’s very good at it. So, I hope everybody gets to see her do it.”