Family of 6!

The couple added two puppies to their family in November 2020 as an early Christmas present for their daughter and son. “Puppies, puppies are harder,” Prinze Jr. exclusively told Us, comparing dogs Kumi and Sato to his children. “Like, [with] the kids you go, ‘OK, when they’re older, if I’m nice to them, they’re going to take care of me.’ Dogs, you’re like, ‘Man, when they’re older, then I will take care of them more.’ So, puppies are harder.”