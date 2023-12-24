Your account
Celebrity News

The Kardashian-Jenners Show Off Their Personalities With Impressive Christmas Wrapping Paper

By
Inside the Kardashian Jenner 2023 Wrapping Paper
8
Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Inset: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s highly anticipated holiday wrapping paper has just been unveiled for the 2023 season, and the family showed off their different personalities with these Christmas gifts.

It’s tradition within the Kardashian-Jenner household to have every family member choose a theme for their festive wrapping paper. In years past, the paper has featured everything from vintage designs to more personalized picks.

Fans got an early glimpse at Kim Kardashian’s sustainable gift wrap of choice this year, when she revealed she was covering her presents in her own Skims cotton fabric.

“I’m gonna reuse it,” she explained via an Instagram Story video. “When everyone opens it, I’m gonna take the fabric and reuse it on stuff that I make for my family. So, I thought it was a really fun, cool way to just have something that you can use over and over again.”

Keep scrolling to see how each Kardashian-Jenner family member decorated their gifts this year:

