Ladies who lunch! Selena Gomez was spotted looking happy and healthy as she indulged in some Mexican food — and laughs — with her girlfriends on Friday, February 2, at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, California.

“[Selena] appeared to be in a great mood,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She and her friends were even dancing in their table a little bit to the music.”

“Selena dined with two other ladies,” the insider told Us. “They ordered tableside guacamole, hibiscus aqua frescas and a few other dishes.”

The girls’ day out comes shortly after the Wizards of Waverly Place actress completed a treatment program for mental health issues in New York City. As previously reported, the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer voluntarily checked herself into the treatment facility focused on mental wellness and empowerment in January and received treatment for depression and anxiety, according to an insider.

“It’s about physical, mental wellness and clean eating. She was there for about two weeks but she was also in the city doing work,” the source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She feels great.”

This isn’t the first time Gomez has sought treatment. She previously checked herself into a Tennessee rehab facility in October 2016 to focus on her mental health after canceling the remaining 34 dates of her Revival tour. The Disney channel alum was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and underwent a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017 due to complications from the autoimmune disease.

