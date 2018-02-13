Out, about and having a great time! Selena Gomez was spotted enjoying the Coach Fall 2018 show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, February 13 — and she sported a new, chic hairstyle — complete with bangs.

The outing comes just weeks after after the the 25-year-old “Wolves” singer completed a treatment program for mental health issues in New York City. As previously reported, she voluntarily checked herself into the treatment facility in January for a program that focused on mental wellness and empowerment and received treatment for depression and anxiety, according to an insider.

“It’s about physical, mental wellness and clean eating. She was there for about two weeks but she was also in the city doing work,” the source exclusively told Us last month. “She feels great.”

