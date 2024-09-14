A prime SoCal property with its own private beach that was once listed for a whopping $109 million — and is a stone’s throw away from A-listers like Kevin Costner and Ellen DeGeneres — has now hit the market for a cool $69.995 million, Us Weekly has learned.

None other than Selling Sunset beauty Amanda Lynn of Nest Seekers International has listed the posh piece of real estate that comes with its own Hollywood history.

Nestled within the exclusive, celebrity-studded enclave of Carpinteria, California along famed Padaro Lane, Rancho Cariñoso is a 4.21-acre beachfront estate owned by Arthur A. Cameron III, grandson of famed Beverly Hills oil tycoon Arthur A. Cameron and 1940s film star Kay Aldridge. Listed among the 20 most expensive homes in the world, it’s one of the last oceanfront horse ranch estates on the coast and the only property along the bluffs with private beach access.

Cameron, an avid polo player, built the 2,500 square foot home in 2014 with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a 1,000-square-foot detached garage. The one-story home is designed to take in the breathtaking ocean views of Loon Point surf break from every window.

The ranch, which can accommodate up to nine horses, is also an equestrian lover’s dream with private horse trails leading directly to the beach, unrestricted riding access — and even more opportunities to build and expand up to 10,000 square feet.

Surrounded by celebrity, Rancho Cariñoso’s neighbors include Costner, who previously listed his property (with no private beach access) for $60 million, and DeGeneres, who just sold her luxe estate (also with no private beach access) for an over-the-top $96 million after buying it two years ago for $70 million. Other famous faces nearby include Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

“This isn’t just a home, it’s a sanctuary,” Lynn tells Us. “From the 1.1 acres of private beach to the pristine horse trails, it’s designed for those who want to connect with nature in the most luxurious way possible. It’s rare to find a place where you can ride your horse at sunrise and surf at sunset, all on your own 4.2 acre property. That’s what makes this estate on Padaro Lane so special — it’s pure freedom. Properties like this don’t come around often.”

Selling the Hamptons star Dylan Eckardt adds: “This property is in the star-studded Carpinteria enclave where it stands as a legendary legacy estate with its jaw-dropping ocean vistas and hidden coastal nooks.

“This slice of paradise embodies next-level privacy,” continues Eckardt, who’s a marketing strategist for Nest Seekers International, “a luxury impossible to replicate.”

Scroll down for more photos of the luxurious listing: