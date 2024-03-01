Selling the Hamptons is back for its much-anticipated sophomore season on Max — with the docudrama following seven agents from Nest Seekers International who go head-to-head to make their mark in the elite East Coast market during a highly-competitive and short selling season. And the real estate race is off to a fast start.

“This season is about pushing boundaries. Expect the unexpected, because the stakes have never been higher,” Eddie Shapiro, founder of Nest Seekers International, exclusively tells Us Weekly.

With last year’s sales reaching $5.5 billion, the competition this season is fierce. Season 2 is brimming with high-stakes dealings with properties valued at over $100 million, showcasing the luxurious lifestyles of billionaires and their extravagant estates.

Among the luxe properties include the $150 million La Dune compound and a rare $50 million estate offering panoramic views of the Hamptons — giving fans an inside look at what it’s like to live the high life.

“Selling the Hamptons distinguishes itself through its focus on larger, more expensive properties and dealings with multi-billionaires,” Shapiro adds. “It uniquely tells the story of the Hamptons, a locale where the real estate market is unparalleled. Unlike L.A., the Hamptons offers an exclusive look into a private society that has historically shunned cameras, providing viewers with a rare glimpse inside its gates.”

And the personalities are just as big as the mansions. Newcomers Dylan Eckardt and Ashley Allen promise to shake things up, challenging traditions.

“I don’t play by the old rules — I rewrite them,” Eckardt tells Us.

Known for his bad boy persona, Eckardt’s conflicts with fellow agent Michael Fulfree will take center stage.

“Our falling out happened before we truly knew each other. While television amplifies drama, Mike and I maintain a good friendship off-camera,” Eckardt reveals. “Initially, there was tension because he feared my return might impact his business and you will see that play out on the show.”

Allen, for her part, adds a touch of mischief. “Think of me as the secret ingredient in this season’s drama,” she laughs. “Don’t worry, I’ll make sure to spice it up.”

Mia Calabrese, one of the show’s original stars, brings glamour and grit.

“I grew up in an immigrant household on the Southside of Chicago. I was taught that hard work, persistence, and tenacity are imperative for success,” Calabrese tells Us. “Confidence is half the battle in real estate, and clients can sense that energy. When you look good, you feel good.”

Peggy Zabakolas, another powerhouse real estate player, shares her journey from aspiring attorney to luxury real estate mogul, driven by a passion for helping families find their dream homes.

“To me, a home is one of the most important purchases in your life both financially and personally. Being a part of that journey, while also showing beautiful homes all day is a no brainer!” she says.

Zabakolas explains: “We are a group of friends that started off as colleagues, brought together by this unique experience. While we may not always see eye to eye, only the few of us share this journey — the good, the bad, and everything in between. So that naturally bonds us for life, right? I do think you’ll be surprised to see how some friendships evolved over this season though!”

Top selling broker and reality show alum Bianca D’Alessio admits she’s grown a lot since fans met her during season 1.

“The most challenging part about having my professional and personal life aired on television was embracing the vulnerability that comes along with the job,” she tells Us. “I remember in the first few weeks of filming season 1 I was nervous to open up, scared to make a mistake or say something personally that could hurt me professionally. But the greatest reward has been embracing just that — being completely authentic, transparent and vulnerable for the viewers.”

And the show isn’t just about the over-the-top homes, she says, but the business behind the selling price.

“What I love about our show, compared to a lot of other real estate television out there, is that it showcases the art of the deal,” D’Alessio adds. “Our clients in the Hamptons are some of the richest people in the world, which means they know how to make money, are shrewd business people and tactful negotiators. In order to service these clients properly, we need to be meticulous, relentless, creative and strategic.”

Season 2 of Selling the Hamptons starts streaming on Max Friday, March 1.