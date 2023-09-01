Cancel OK
Celebrity News

Selling the OC’s Alex Jarvis and Husband Sergio Ducoulombier: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
Selling the OC’s Alex Jarvis and Sergio Ducoulombier have such a sweet love story.

After meeting at a restaurant in June 2019, the couple got engaged in December 2020. Three years later, Jarvis and Ducoulombier officially tied the knot in Italy.

“We wanted to have a very intimate and romantic wedding day without all the traditional expectations around us,” the Netflix personality explained in an April 2023 interview. “So we decided [on Italy.] We’ve been before and it’s actually where I told him I loved him. He had already told me he loved me, but I held back for a while.”

Following their nuptials, Jarvis shared that the then newlyweds planned a celebration for their friends in the OC.

“When we come back, we’re planning a party and celebration with friends and family,” she said. “People may think that there would be certain people there that I was perceived to be close to in season one [of Selling the OC], who will definitely not be on the guest list.”

Scroll below for Jarvis and Ducoulombier’s complete relationship timeline:

