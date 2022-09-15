Finding love in the OC? The cast of Selling the OC turned heads for their complicated — and very flirty — office relationships during season 1 of the Netflix series.

The Selling Sunset spinoff hooked viewers in during its August 2022 premiere in part due to the drama surrounding their on and off screen romances. Tyler Stanaland’s intimate friendships with Alexandra “Alex” Hall and Polly Brindle, for example, raised some eyebrows as he was married to Brittany Snow during filming.

While Tyler denied that his flirty and touchy-feely relationships with both women were inappropriate he did confess that Kayla Cardona‘s advances were not OK. During the show’s first season, the Laguna Beach, California, native revealed to his coworkers that a drunk Kayla tried to kiss him.

“I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirt[ed] with back. If I know that someone is definitely not interested — I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason,” Kayla exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022. “I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened.”

Tyler, for his part, told Us that he didn’t feel like he was leading Kayla on during the group’s night out. “I can say that as a group, collectively, you know, it kind of felt like summer camp vibes,” he said at the time. “It really felt like brother, sister vibes in most of our opinions. It never felt that way, but I can’t speak for her.”

He further explained that Snow had watched the show and knew about Kayla’s advances — but didn’t dish on how she reacted to the moment.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” he told Us at the time, noting that the pair decided to “keep our professional lives separate.”

Tyler revealed that he and the Pitch Perfect star were good despite the awkward portrayal of his cozy friendships with some of his costars. In addition to the Kayla kiss debacle, Alex gave him a nosey a.k.a. putting her mouth over his nose while Polly stripped naked for the group after losing a bet.

“It’s something that in a marriage — you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers. It’s something that we are fortunate to have,” Tyler explained to Us.

One month later, however, the real estate agents confirmed that he and Snow had separated after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” he wrote in a September 2022 Instagram post. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Scroll down to see which Selling the OC stars are single and which are off the market: